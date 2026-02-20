Millie Bobby Brown shares rare glimpse of baby daughter with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates 22nd birthday with sweet tribute to husband, and daughter

Millie Bobby Brown rang in her 22nd birthday with her family by her side, including her baby daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi, who joined mom for her first birthday.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Thursday, February 19, and shared a picture twinning with her baby daughter by the beach in honour of her big day.

“22. grateful for my husband and daughter. for my family and friends. all of my animals. I am so blessed. thank you for the birthday wishes. Xoxo,” Brown wrote in the caption alongside.

The Enola Holmes actress looked at her baby by her side in the picture, while the two of them sported matching fuzzy sweaters and sat with a blanket around them.

Earlier in the day, Bongiovi shared a birthday tribute to his wife with a picture of the actress playing around with their animals.

“To my beautiful wife, happy birthday. Your heart is like no other,” the Poetic License star, 23, wrote over the picture.

Brown rounded up a tremendous year with her birthday – after she welcomed her baby daughter in August, worked in the final season of Stranger Things which she had been a part of since her childhood, as well as her much-anticipated third instalment of Enola Holmes.