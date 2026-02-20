Hilary Duff serves 'Weather for Tennis' in breezy new music video

It’s getting breezy in Hilary Duff’s world. The singer just dropped her latest music video Weather for Tennis.

Consisting of windswept moments and airy visuals, Weather for Tennis marked the Lizzie McGuire star’s third new music video from her new album Luck… or Something.

Interestingly, the outfits she is wearing in the music video, as well as the locations, are the same as what is featured in her album artwork.

Weather For Tennis, whose music video was directed by Alfred Marroquin, is the first song featured on the new record, which marks the Younger alum’s first LP in nearly 11 years, following 2015′s Breathe In. Breathe Out.

The 38-year-old entertainer has been performing t h e songs from her newly released album during her recent live shows.

“There’s that question of whether women can have it all, and through this process I learned I had to sacrifice some things in order to put the record first,” Hilary shared in a statement about the new album. “As hard as that is, I still believe it’s okay to choose yourself sometimes and do what scares the hell out of you.

“Carving out the time to make an album after all these years was incredibly powerful for me, and now I can’t wait to share it with the world,” she added.

Fresh off dropping her new album and keeping her fans on their toes with exciting music videos, Hilary is going out on The Lucky Me Tour across the world.