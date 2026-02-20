 
Geo News

Hilary Duff serves 'Weather for Tennis' in breezy new music video

'Weather for Tennis' is the first track on Hilary Duff’s latest album, 'Luck… or Something'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 20, 2026

Hilary Duff serves Weather for Tennis in breezy new music video
Hilary Duff serves 'Weather for Tennis' in breezy new music video

It’s getting breezy in Hilary Duff’s world. The singer just dropped her latest music video Weather for Tennis.

Consisting of windswept moments and airy visuals, Weather for Tennis marked the Lizzie McGuire star’s third new music video from her new album Luck… or Something.

Interestingly, the outfits she is wearing in the music video, as well as the locations, are the same as what is featured in her album artwork.

Weather For Tennis, whose music video was directed by Alfred Marroquin, is the first song featured on the new record, which marks the Younger alum’s first LP in nearly 11 years, following 2015′s Breathe In. Breathe Out.

The 38-year-old entertainer has been performing the songs from her newly released album during her recent live shows.

“There’s that question of whether women can have it all, and through this process I learned I had to sacrifice some things in order to put the record first,” Hilary shared in a statement about the new album. “As hard as that is, I still believe it’s okay to choose yourself sometimes and do what scares the hell out of you.

“Carving out the time to make an album after all these years was incredibly powerful for me, and now I can’t wait to share it with the world,” she added.

Fresh off dropping her new album and keeping her fans on their toes with exciting music videos, Hilary is going out on The Lucky Me Tour across the world.

'Hannah Montana' star reflects on Jake and Miley's 'bittersweet' ending
'Hannah Montana' star reflects on Jake and Miley's 'bittersweet' ending
Epstein files: Joy Behar explains name after Whoopi Goldberg's clarification
Epstein files: Joy Behar explains name after Whoopi Goldberg's clarification
Hilary Duff breaks down in tears discussing rocky relationship with Haylie
Hilary Duff breaks down in tears discussing rocky relationship with Haylie
Gemma Chan says playing Josephine felt like fate
Gemma Chan says playing Josephine felt like fate
Brooklyn Beckham breaks cover as family drama simmers
Brooklyn Beckham breaks cover as family drama simmers
Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart moving gesture for 'Euphoria' star laid bare
Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart moving gesture for 'Euphoria' star laid bare
Charli XCX faces backlash over Berlin afterparty controversy
Charli XCX faces backlash over Berlin afterparty controversy
What is ALS? Inside the disease Eric Dane fought until end
What is ALS? Inside the disease Eric Dane fought until end