Luke Combs shares first photos of new baby

Luke Combs is now a proud father of three.

The American country music star and Nicole officially announced the arrival of their third baby together.

In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, February 19, the Love You Anyway singer and his wife of five years revealed first family photos with the new addition.

The couple, who are already parents to two boys Tex & Beau, have welcomed another boy named Chet Wiley Combs.

The pair offered a first glimpse of their little bundle of joy via the social media post and revealed the name in a sweet caption.

"Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY! We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles [loved emoji],” they penned a sweet message.

The first image captured the Beautiful Crazy singer and his wife matching each other’s gazes as their elder boys looks away from the camera while the youngest ones nestled in his mother’s arms.

The following snapshot captured an adorable moment as Luke cradled his new born baby’s hand while baby Chet held onto his mothers finger.

The third and last slide of the carousel showed a black and white image of the family of five.

Three-year-old Tex and two-year-old Beau leaned in toward the baby, seemingly to plant a kiss, as the parents watched their children snuggling together.

Interestingly, Luke is gearing up to release his sixth studio album next month, March 20’s The Way I Am.

And so far the father of three released three songs from the project, Back in the Saddle, Days Like These, and Sleepless in a Hotel Room.