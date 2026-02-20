Zendaya and Tom Holland spark rumours they secretly got married already

The notoriously private couple, who met on 'Spider-Man' in 2016, got engaged in late 2024

Wedding bells might already be ringing for Zendaya and Tom Holland.

According to photos obtained by Hello! Magazine on February 19, the Euphoria actress stepped out in Beverly Hills this week wearing a simple gold band on her wedding finger — noticeably swapping out her dazzling engagement ring — sparking speculation the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

The couple confirmed their engagement at last year’s Golden Globes after the Spider-Man actor proposed in late 2024, though they kept the news private for months before publicly acknowledging it.

The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, with romance rumours swirling a year later. They eventually confirmed their relationship in July 2021 after they were photographed sharing a kiss in a car.

Despite their global fame, Zendaya has been candid about how they balance love and career while guarding their personal lives. “Honestly, I know people might think it's awkward,” she told the Daily Mirror. “On set, he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everybody he works with.”

She added, ‘Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy.”