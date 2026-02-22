Eric Dane's girlfriend pays tribute to actor following sudden death

Eric Dane’s girlfriend Janell Shirtcliff paid tribute to the actor on social media, by looking back at her sweet memories with him.

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Saturday, February 21, and shared several pictures of the Grey’s Anatomy alum after he passed away at the age of 53.

The Euphoria star was featured getting a tattoo, sharing an embrace with Shirtcliff, and hanging out with the horses.

Dane passed away during his battle with ALS, on Thursday, February 19.

The actor is survived by his two daughters, Billie and Georgia, as well as estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart who had withdrawn her divorce petition following his ALS diagnosis.

In a statement after his death, Dane’s family shared, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.”

The statement continued, “He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”