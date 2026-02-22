Leonardo DiCaprio steps out alone at BAFTAs despite recent romance reveal

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived on the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday night alone, with his girlfriend nowhere in sight.

The 51 year old actor has recently gone public with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, but she did not join him at the event.

The Hollywood star kept things low key, wearing a simple black suit and posing calmly for photos.

While his personal life drew attention, DiCaprio was there for a big career moment as he is nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in One Battle After Another.

The actor is up against tough competition from Timothée Chalamet and Michael B Jordan.

DiCaprio has been nominated for a BAFTA eight times in the past and has won once.

This latest nod also makes him the youngest actor to receive seven BAFTA leading actor nominations.

Fans, however, online quickly focused on his relationship with many joking that dating a 27 year old breaks his long running pattern of relationships ending before that age.

Meanwhile some even said that he had simply raised his age limit.

For now, DiCaprio is keeping the spotlight on his work, even as his love life continues to spark chatter on social media.