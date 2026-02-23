 
What is 'Stop Killing Games' movement happening in US and EU?

'Stop Killing Games’ movement took off after Ubisoft removed support for racing game The Crew

Geo News Digital Desk
February 23, 2026

A "Stop Killing Games" movement has emerged in response to the frustrations of gamers who feel abandoned by publishers after purchasing titles only to have their support terminated for good.

The campaign was launched in 2024 and now it is directed to lobby governments in the US and the European Union to make practices that cut off support for digital games illegal.

It took off after Ubisoft removed support for its 2014 racing game, The Crew, and left players unable to access their purchases.

'Stop Killing Games’ movement: NGOs to be made in US, EU

The campaign is spearheaded by Ross Scott with the aim of establishing two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to work on its goals.

These NGOs will advocate for legislation that protects consumers from losing access to games they have already bought. A significant milestone for the movement was the collection of over 1 million signatures on its petition, which is now pending discussion in the European Parliament.

High-profile supporters who have helped in spreading the message farther include popular YouTubers Cr1TiKaL and PewDiePie.

While it has gained impressive traction, the movement is facing criticism from some. Intellectual property lawyer Sergio Ferreira argues that expecting continuous access to online games is unrealistic due to the ongoing maintenance and licensing required.

The UK government has acknowledged the petition, but it did not address the "digital obsolescence" issue in current laws.

As the movement's popularity is rising, it has yet to be observed how it will influence the future of gaming rights.

