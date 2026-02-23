 
Racial slur during BAFTAs prompts on-air apology from host Alan Cumming

Tourette advocate’s involuntary outbursts spark controversy at BAFTA

Geo News Digital Desk
February 23, 2026

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards night sparked controversy after John Davidson, an advocate for Tourette's syndrome.

Davidson shouted involuntary expletives and a racial slur during the live broadcast.

The racial slur prompted an on-air apology from Alan Cumming.

During the ceremony, Davidson shouted: “Shut the f*** up” while BAFTA chair Sara Putt was delivering the speech.

He also yelled, “F*** you” during the Best Children’s and Family Film acceptance. However, the most contentious moment was when he shouted the N-word to Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who presented the Best Visual Effects award.

Cumming addressed the condition twice on the stage, stating: “you may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people.”

“Tourette’s syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary. We apologise if you are offended tonight,” he added.

As reported by Variety, Davidson left the ceremony voluntarily following the controversy.

What is Tourette’s syndrome?

Tourette syndrome is a neurological and neurodevelopmental disorder that causes involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalisations known as tics. The patient may have two or more tics and at least one vocal tic, though not necessarily at the same time. The syndrome can be diagnosed as early as 2 years. 

