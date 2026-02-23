iPhone 18 Pro reportedly in production testing stage, might launch in early 2027

While the iPhone 17 just reached the market, Apple has reportedly progressed its iPhone 18 Pro into the trial production phase, as revealed by the Chinese leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital."

The iPhone 18 Pro models are being mass-produced and tested, the tipster claimed in a Weibo post, indicating that they are in the late stages of manufacturing validation ahead of a September launch.

iPhone 18 Pro production testing and timeline

It was reported that February marks a critical point for Apple, as it transitions from the Design Validation Test (DVT) phase to the early Production Validation Test (PVT).

During this time, Apple partly activates its factory assembly lines to validate manufacturing processes and quality control, rather than starting full-scale production, which typically speeds up in the summer months in preparation for the autumn release.

Production testing has begun for the standard iPhone 18 model, although the device is not expected to launch until early 2027, the leaker explained. That said, the handset is likely in an earlier validation stage, such as mid-to-late Engineering Validation Test (EVT).

iPhone 18 design and internal changes

According to Fixed Focus Digital, no major changes are expected on the iPhone 18 Pro, meaning it will mostly imitate the design specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Though room for external changes including a smaller Dynamic Island is narrow, internal upgrades may be enormous.

Top internal upgrades on the iPhone 18 Pro include a new camera system with a variable aperture, the A20 chip, and a custom C2 modem.

Nevertheless, it has been highlighted that the iPhone 18 Pro might fail to shine at Apple's launch event in March, as the company's first foldable device is set to take centre stage.