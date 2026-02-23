 
Geo News

iPhone 18 Pro reportedly in production testing stage, might launch in early 2027

iPhone 18 Pro is expected to imitate design specifications of iPhone 17 lineup

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

iPhone 18 Pro reportedly in production testing stage, might launch in early 2027
iPhone 18 Pro reportedly in production testing stage, might launch in early 2027

While the iPhone 17 just reached the market, Apple has reportedly progressed its iPhone 18 Pro into the trial production phase, as revealed by the Chinese leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital."

The iPhone 18 Pro models are being mass-produced and tested, the tipster claimed in a Weibo post, indicating that they are in the late stages of manufacturing validation ahead of a September launch.

iPhone 18 Pro production testing and timeline

It was reported that February marks a critical point for Apple, as it transitions from the Design Validation Test (DVT) phase to the early Production Validation Test (PVT).

During this time, Apple partly activates its factory assembly lines to validate manufacturing processes and quality control, rather than starting full-scale production, which typically speeds up in the summer months in preparation for the autumn release.

Production testing has begun for the standard iPhone 18 model, although the device is not expected to launch until early 2027, the leaker explained. That said, the handset is likely in an earlier validation stage, such as mid-to-late Engineering Validation Test (EVT).

iPhone 18 design and internal changes

According to Fixed Focus Digital, no major changes are expected on the iPhone 18 Pro, meaning it will mostly imitate the design specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Though room for external changes including a smaller Dynamic Island is narrow, internal upgrades may be enormous.

Top internal upgrades on the iPhone 18 Pro include a new camera system with a variable aperture, the A20 chip, and a custom C2 modem.

Nevertheless, it has been highlighted that the iPhone 18 Pro might fail to shine at Apple's launch event in March, as the company's first foldable device is set to take centre stage.

THESE features let Galaxy S26 Ultra outshine iPhone 17 Pro Max badly
THESE features let Galaxy S26 Ultra outshine iPhone 17 Pro Max badly
Anthropic's Claude now inside Microsoft's PowerPoint for slide creation and editing
Anthropic's Claude now inside Microsoft's PowerPoint for slide creation and editing
Latest Galaxy S22 security update causing endless bootloop: Find out the possible reasons
Latest Galaxy S22 security update causing endless bootloop: Find out the possible reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra coming with new zoom lens, S Pen at Galaxy Unpacked 2026
Galaxy S26 Ultra coming with new zoom lens, S Pen at Galaxy Unpacked 2026
Kara Braxton, who won two WNBA with Detroit Shock dies at 43
Kara Braxton, who won two WNBA with Detroit Shock dies at 43
Robert Aramayo shocks BAFTA crowd with Best Actor win video
Robert Aramayo shocks BAFTA crowd with Best Actor win
Team USA honors Gaudreau by bringing his children to Olympic ice
Team USA honors Gaudreau by bringing his children to Olympic ice
US wins Olympic men's hockey gold in OT thriller: Here's full recap of Sunday's classic
US wins Olympic men's hockey gold in OT thriller: Here's full recap of Sunday's classic