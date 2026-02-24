Dave Franco shares embarrassing 'teenage' story at 'Hoppers' premiere

Dave Franco attends 'Hoppers' premiere along with Jon Hamms

Dave Franco turned all embarrassed while describing himself as a teenager.

The 40-year-old, who is now a successful Hollywood star and married to Alison Brie, opened that he was quite a shy kid back in his teens.

At the premiere of upcoming animated movie Hoppers, the Now You See Me star was asked by Entertainment Tonight to describe himself in three words.

“Oh, It was a long time ago… I was shy, awkward and anxious", he added.

Dave further shared an embarrassing teenage story that perfectly fit with the three words he described himself with.

He recalled proposing a girl in an extremely bizarre manner in his teenage.

Franco confessed, “I had a crush on this girl. Instead of going to talk to her, I bought her a bag of candy, I saw her sitting under this tree with all her friends, and I took a running start and I threw the bag of candy and then I kept sprinting away.”

He then admitted that at the premiere that he upped his game later on and the proof of that is his plus one that Dave has now with him, which is his wife, Alison.

“I got a good plus one… I came out of my shell a little bit”, added the Neighbors actor.

Franco is busy promoting the upcoming comedy sci-fi animated film titled Hoppers, in which he voiced the character of Titus.

Meanwhile, Piper Curda and Jon Hamm voiced Mabel and Mayor Jerry respectively.