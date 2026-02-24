Timothée Chalamet shocks with tall claims about his performance in ‘Dune 3’

Timothée Chalamet continued his generational run of making drastic observations about his own craft during a recent conversation with Matthew McConaughey — albeit, this time, he was quick to correct himself.

The current Oscar nominee reflected on several topics as he sat down with his Interstellar co-star for A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event: Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey.

One of the talking points which were raised during the discussion was the upcoming third installment of Chalamet’s highly regarded Dune franchise.

While going over the film’s tone and his own role in it, the American-French star compared himself to the likes of Heath Ledger and Marlon Brando, as well as the man sitting across from him.

“I think you see at the end of the second one, and across the third one, is yourself in Interstellar and Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight and Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now and stuff like that,” he said.

Swiftly launching into a retreat, he added, “Actually, wait, let me rephrase all of that! Hold up. I cannot put myself in that same boat. Let’s just say, it’s these big movies where you could sneak in something. A curveball.”

However, once the snippet made it online without proper context, the internet was quick to torch the Wonka star for his tall claims.

There were those however, who found meaning behind the words and defended the 30-year-old actor or simply recorded their excitement for Dune 3, which comes out later this year.

Though some of the reactions likely stemmed from Chalamet’s remarks about his own work during his latest press tour, which put him largely at odds with the public who found the behaviour to be slightly on the narcissistic side.

In a since-deleted interview with journalist Margaret Gardiner, the actor drew some of the harshest reactions for his claims.

Nevertheless, Timothée Chalamet is still on par to secure further victories for his performance in Marty Supreme, with pending Oscar and Actor Awards nominations to his name. Despite recently losing the BAFTA to Robert Aramayo, the Hollywood star has already secured significant wins at this year’s Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.