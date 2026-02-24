Bad Bunny continues to dethrone Taylor Swift amid 'Opalite' buzz: Details inside

It’s rare to see Taylor Swift sitting outside the top five – but this week, even she met her match.

The singer-songwriter’s latest single, Opalite, surged on the Billboard Hot 100, powered by a jaw-dropping 300% spike in sales thanks to remixes and alternate versions. (The Swiftie strategy playbook remains undefeated.) Still, the pop anthem stalled at no 8.

Why? Enter Bad Bunny – fresh off his Super Bowl LX halftime performance and currently in full chart-conqueror mode.

The Latin superstar didn’t just snag no 1 with DtMF – his first solo chart-topper – he also landed three more songs in the top seven. That means he’s holding nos 1, 2, 5 and 7 simultaneously. Casual.

Industry insiders say the halftime show effect is real: millions of viewers, instant streaming spikes, and a reminder that televised moments still move the needle in the TikTok era.

Swift, notably, did not perform at the Super Bowl. She’s reportedly waiting until fiancé and Kansa City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes a final call on retirement before locking in a halftime commitment of her own. Translation? Personal life first, global domination second.

For now, the charts tell a story about timing. Swift’s fan-fueled sales push proves her base is as loyal as ever.

But this week belongs to Bad Bunny – and the afterglow of football’s biggest stage.

The real question: when Swift finally takes that halftime spotlight, will anyone else even stand a chance.