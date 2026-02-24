 
Maria Rita's friend reveals influencer's last plan before sudden death

Heartfelt tributes pour in after Brazilian content creator Maria Rita’s shocking death at 25

February 24, 2026

Cause of beauty influencer Maria Rita’s sudden death?
Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva, a beauty influencer who went by the name Maria Rita online, has passed away suddenly at the young age of 25.

Since she breathed her last on Saturday, February 21, her friends have been paying heartfelt tributes.

Among other emotional messages, one friend revealed what the Brazilian content creator was up to during her last 24 hours.

Lívia, a friend of the late social media personality, indicated that Rodrigues’s death was sudden, writing on Instagram that they had been in the studio together the day before she died and had made plans together.

“Not even 24 hours later you were gone,” she wrote. “It was 10 years of a friendship that will never be the same again, you were the sister I never had.”

It is pertinent to note that the fashionista last updated her own social media accounts on February 19, two days before her death, showing off a new pair of sunglasses.

Cause of Maria Rita’s death?

While some news outlets have reported that the Brazilian content creator suffered a sudden medical emergency, the exact cause of her death has not been officially confirmed by her family or authorities as of yet.

“We are in disbelief, go in peace our eternal partner,” wrote one fan in the comments.

Another penned, “I'm shocked. You were my inspiration as an influencer. Every post was special and unique. Strength to all the family.”

According to a graphic shared to Rodrigues’s Instagram Stories, her family held a funeral on February 22 and a burial the following day in São Bernardo do Campo.

