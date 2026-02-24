Zayn Malik celebrates ‘Die for Me' success with heartfelt message

Zayn Malik returns to social media with a celebratory moment

Zayn Malik is celebrating a new streaming milestone thanks to his latest single Die For Me success.

The former One Direction star expressed immense gratitude towards his fans for making the new tracks one of his top Spotify hits.

Returning to Instagram after a 10-day break, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker posted a black and white clip of himself from the making of the music video of the song.

He captioned the footage, “Thank you for all the love and support on Die For Me [hands joined emoji].”

“Big Love,” the Pillowtalk chart-topper added, completing the text with a black heart emoji.

The latest brief clip captured the Die For Me visuals from a recording camera as the close-up shot shows Zayn, who has a buzz cut and various tattoos visible on his neck and temple, singing while specific camera settings for the shot were on full display.

For the unversed, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter dropped Die for Me on February 5, which garnered over 1.4 million unfiltered streams on Spotify on its first day of release.

As of February it has reached over six million streams on the platform.

Shortly after release, it became the artist's fifth most popular song on Spotify, contributing to a rise in his monthly listeners.

As of writing this news story, the official music video for Die for Me surpassed 4.5 million views on YouTube within 20 days of its premiere.

The track, released via Mercury Records, marks the first single from Zayn’s fifth studio album KONNAKOL, scheduled for release on April 17.