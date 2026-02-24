 
Conan O'Brien reflects on the decision of leaving late night show

Conan O'Brien departed from his 11-year-old late night show in 2021

Conan O’Brien has shared how he feels about stepping away from his long running late night show.

The 62-year-old has begun his career with Late Night with Conan O’Brien show in 1993 that continued to air live until June 2021.

In a recent interview, the TV Host opened about his decision of leaving his popular late-night show. According to the American comedian, he feels like he has more freedom now.

Conan admitted that he has had a wonderful time hosting the TBS show, but he also feels kind of relieved.

In an interview with David Remnick for The New Yorker, the TV personality said, “I think I reach more people now, either through the podcast or doing the travel show.”

He added: “I have all this freedom to be me in different ways, in different formats.”

Brien admitted that he has been having a blast ever since he left his late-night show as he can now give many types of interviews that he never could have had with his “attic format.”

He explained, “I mean, this old format is going away, but they’re being replaced by a multitude of other ways to connect with people and be funny, and be satirical, and be probing, and let your talent run wild – that in some ways are more freeing.”

