Scream 7 final trailer shows Ghostface targeting Sidney’s daughter

Ghostface is back with a new ambition and this time stakes are even more personal.

Keeping the devoted viewers on the edge, Paramount Pictures dropped a new trailer of Scream 7, just four days before the big premiere.

Terrorising the franchise once again, the final trailer was served on Monday, February 23, with the strongest look yet at the next chapter of the iconic slasher series.

As Neve Campbell’s character Sidney Prescott is back in the center of the story, trying to build a new life, a new killer emerges in the quiet town.

However, rather than targeting a group of teens or friends, Sidney’s daughter, Tatum (played by Isabel May), becomes the Chromeface's new target, forcing Sidney to confront her worst fears and protect her family.

“Don’t you f—-ing dare,” the mother warned the Ghostface in an emotionally charged scene as he threatened to take her daughter’s life.

The Halloween icon appearances, tense moments, and bloodshed flashes throughout the nearly one-minute clip, as well as some scenes show him literally burning down parts of Woodsboro.

“This is going to be fun,” the antagonist teased. Scream 7 is beyond the typical “who’s the killer?” mystery to explore family and legacy themes as Sidney fights not just for survival, but to protect her daughter.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 27.