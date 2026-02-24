Lily Collins joins Audrey Hepburn biopic: ‘Honoured and ecstatic’

 
Lily Collins set to play Audrey Hepburn in film long under pre-production

Geo News Digital Desk
February 24, 2026

Lily Collins has boarded the biopic about the filming of the classic hit, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, as Audrey Hepburn.

The Emily in Paris star will play the Hollywood legend in the adaptation of the bestselling literary account Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman by Sam Wasson, written about the making of the 1961 release.

Taking to her Instagram, Lily shared the news with great enthusiasm, noting that bagging the opportunity has left her bereft of words.

“It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this. Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…,” her caption revealed.

A biopic about Audrey Hepburn has been planned for a long time, with Rooney Mara being confirmed to play the Belgium-born Hollywood star back in 2022.

According to Deadline’s January 2022 report, the Carol actress had bagged the role in a film which was to be helmed by director Luca Guadagnino.

“Deadline has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick, the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing,” it was further reported.

Meanwhile, the newly announced film starring Lily Collins is yet to receive an official release schedule.

