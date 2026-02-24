Hilary Duff breaks silence after Lizzie McGuire dad Robert Carradine dies

Hilary Duff led tribute for her Lizzie McGuire father, Robert Caradine, who took his own life after a two-decade struggle with Bipolar Disorder.

The late actor, who died at 71, had played Sam McGuire in the hit Disney series, which ran for two season between 2001 and 2004.

It was the show that shot Hilary Duff to fame.

Following the shocking news, the 38-year-old took to social media to share a message for her beloved on-screen dad.

“This one hurts,” Hilary began. “It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents.”

She continued, “I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”