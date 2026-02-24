Louder Than Life 2026: Rock royalty descends on Louisville

Louder Than Life 2026 is turning up the volume in Louisville this September, unveiling the largest lineup in its 12-year history.

Nearly 200 acts across seven stages will take over the Kentucky Exposition Center from September 17–20, promising four days of rock, metal and everything in between.

Headliners span generations of rock icons and modern favorites:

• Thursday, September 17: Iron Maiden, Pantera, Megadeth

• Friday, September 18: My Chemical Romance, Pierce the Veil, A Day to Remember (+ a mystery guest still to be revealed)

• Saturday, September 19: Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Sublime

• Sunday, September 20: Tool, Gojira, Danny Elfman

Beyond the marquee names, the lineup dives deep with acts like Alice Cooper, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta, Babymetal, Lindsey Stirling, Mastodon, The Pretty Reckless, and Halestorm, ensuring every corner of rock fandom finds something to scream for.

Tickets are already stirring buzz: single-day passes start at $158, while four-day general admission packages begin at $434. VIP tiers and camping options — ranging from car-and-tent setups to luxury glamping topping $6,000 — highlight the festival’s scale and ambition.

With its blend of legacy legends and genre-bending newcomers, Louder Than Life 2026 is shaping up to be more than a festival.

It’s a full-throttle celebration of rock culture’s past, present, and future.

Louder Than Life 2026 lineup:

Here’s the full Louder Than Life 2026 lineup as announced, broken down by day:

Thursday, Sept. 17

• Iron Maiden

• Pantera

• Megadeth

• Rise Against

• Alice Cooper

• Jimmy Eat World

• Sabaton

• Hot Mulligan

• Anthrax

• Skillet

• Alkaline Trio

• Machine Head

• Suicidal Tendencies

• Starset

• Bowling for Soup

• Fit for a King

• From Ashes to New

• Lit

• Gwar

• Erra

• Chelsea Grin

• After the Burial

• Currents

• Metal Church

• The Acacia Strain

• Emmure

• Mac Sabbath

• The Ataris

• The Rasmus

• Volumes

• Born of Osiris

• Red

• Adelitas Way

• Thousands Below

• Chained Saint

• Zero 9:36

• Elijah

• Holy Wars

• Like Moths to Flames

• Signs of the Swarm

• Archers

• King 810

• The Violent Hour

• Dark Divine

• Sent by Ravens

• Cane Hill

• Set for Tomorrow

• Make Them Suffer

Friday, Sept. 18

• My Chemical Romance

• Pierce the Veil

• A Day to Remember

• Very special guest (TBA)

• The Used

• Coheed and Cambria

• The Pretty Reckless

• Taking Back Sunday

• Sleeping with Sirens

• The Warning

• Cavalera

• Chad Gray (Mudvayne/Hellyeah)

• Badflower

• We the Kings

• Loathe

• L.S. Dunes

• Palaye Royale

• Get Scared

• Alissa White-Gluz

• Soulfly

• Lacey Sturm

• The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

• Holding Absence

• Haywire

• Ivri

• Scene Queen

• Caskets

• Rain City Drive

• Mushroomhead

• Angel Dust

• Wind Walkers

• Twitching Tongues

• Powerman 5000

• Jeff Hardy

• Butcher Babies

• Missing Link

• Showing Teeth

• Earshot

• 40 Below Summer

• Gates to Hell

• Death Valley Dreams

• Billy McNicol

Saturday, Sept. 19

• Limp Bizkit

• Sublime

• Papa Roach

• Babymetal

• Halestorm

• Ice Nine Kills

• Circa Survive

• Bilmuri

• In This Moment

• Dance Gavin Dance

• Chiodos

• Nothing More

• Tom Morello

• Lindsey Stirling

• Coal Chamber

• Kublai Khan TX

• P.O.D.

• Thursday

• Set It Off

• Blood for Blood

• Orianthi

• Boundaries

• Spite

• Agnostic Front

• Alien Ant Farm

• Bodysnatcher

• The Funeral Portrait

• Peelingflesh

• Hail the Sun

• Madball

• Scary Kids Scaring Kids

• The Barbarians of California

• H2O

• Josey Scott (Saliva)

• Soil

• Icon for Hire

• Kami Kehoe

• Codefendants

• Texas Hippie Coalition

• Emarosa

• Gemini Syndrome

• Shaman’s Harvest

• Fox Lake

• Many Eyes

• Tantric

• TX2

• Diamante

• Otherwise

• Doobie

• Heavy/Hitter

Sunday, Sept. 20

• Tool

• Gojira

• The Prodigy

• Danny Elfman

• The Mars Volta

• Mastodon

• Black Label Society

• Killswitch Engage

• Ministry

• Dethklok

• Black Veil Brides

• Underoath

• Alexisonfire

• Animals As Leaders

• Thrice

• The Home Team

• Sleep Theory

• Atreyu

• Sunami

• Filter

• Between the Buried and Me

• Toadies

• Escape the Fate

• Jutes

• Haste the Day

• Holywatr

• Locked Shut

• I See Stars

• The Word Alive

• Emery

• Maylene & The Sons of Disaster

• Arrows in Action

• Austin Carlile (Of Mice & Men)

• The Pretty Wild

• End It

• Rivers of Nihil

• 200 Stab Wounds

• 156/Silence

• Sace6

• Greyhaven

• He is Legend

• Aviana

• Vianova

• Future Palace

• Corpse Pile

• Bodybox

• Boltcutter

• Resolve

• Dreamwake



