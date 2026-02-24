 
TWICE returns to Jimmy Fallon's show with new 'Strategy'

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' features TWICE performance

Geo News Digital Desk
February 24, 2026

Twice made a comeback to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a new and improved strategy.

On Monday night, February 23, the group, composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, appeared on late-night television to deliver a stunning performance of their hit Strategy.

Bringing their synchronised choreography and arena-level staging to Studio 6B at Rockefeller Center, this marked the South Korean girl group’s third time at Jimmy Fallon’s show.

Previously, they appeared as musical guests on the NBC program for the renditions of The Feels in 2021 and Set Me Free in 2023.

Fresh off wrapping a three-night run at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, where they debuted a 360-degree stage configuration (a first for TWICE), the late-night appearance marked their yet another live performance during their ongoing THIS IS FOR World Tour.

It is pertinent to note that Strategy has become a standout in the group’s current touring cycle, serving as a focal point of the North American leg.

As for Twice’s arena trek, it continues through mid-April with scheduled stops in Atlanta, Montreal, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, Saint Paul, Denver and Austin.

