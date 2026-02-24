Taron Egerton clears the air about his casting as next 'James Bond'

'James Bond' casting rumours also includes names of Jacob Elordi and Henry Cavill

Taron Egerton has set rumours straight about his casting as James Bond.

Ever since, the new 007 movie has been announced, internet has been flooding with wild casting rumours including the names of actors like Taron, Jacob Elordi, Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and many more.

The Kingsman actor has addressed the matter, putting an end to his casting rumours as the British spy.

While shutting down the speculations, Egerton made a brutally honest confession saying that he would never have taken the role as he does not think he is right for it.

He told Variety in an interview, “I don’t think I’m right for James Bond. I’ve never felt that that was me.”

This is not the first time the Robin Hood actor has shared this opinion. Last year in July, Taron told Collider that he thinks he is too messy for the part.

The Welsh actor, who personally is a big fan of Craig’s Bond tenure, stated that, “there are so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me.”

His point of view gives a clear indication that he genuinely cares about the casting of the next 007 actor, rather than his own career growth.