Can Travis Kelce’s ex new statement make things bitter for Taylor Swift?

Nearly four years after split from Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole is once again trending – and not everyone is thrilled about it.

During a viral TikTok Live with Love Island personality Ace Greene, Nicole was asked why her relationship with the Kansa City Chiefs star ended. Her answer? Short and reflective.

"Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time," she said.

When asked about her last relationship, she added, "Probably, like, three years ago now. It's been a long time."

That was enough to set X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok ablaze.

Some viewers praised her maturity. Other’s weren’t so charitable. One viral post read, "Tell me you can't move on without telling me you can't move on. Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor are out there living life and minding their own business."

Another chimed in: "Doesn't make sense. She spoke down to him and looked annoyed at times to be with him. She just now thinks he was the right guy!"

And then there was the humour: "At this point, Travis needs to make sure his security is always on the lookout for her."

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. About 18 months later, Kelce went public with Taylor Swift – and the couple is now reportedly planning their wedding.

Nicole has faced backlash before, including over a Halloween clip set to Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough and a 2026 Super Bowl ad alongside Tiffany Haddish and Ben Simmons that many saw as a Swift nod.

Fair reflection – or reopening old chapters? The internet, as always, has opinions.