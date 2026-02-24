Robert Carredine costar Hilary Duff opens up about personal life

Hilary Duff made bombshell claim about her marriage with Matthew Koma.

She admitted that they don’t usually fight with each other.

In a candid conversation with Dakota Fanning for Interview magazine, Duff revealed that she and her husband, Matthew Koma share one explosive fight each year.

The last one involved the 38-year-old tossing his phone into a bougainvillea bush.

The actress and singer explained that while people often assume working with her husband leads to frequent arguments, the reality is quite the opposite.

“We literally never fight,” she said, before clarifying, “Well, that’s not true. We have one drag-out fight once a year.”

Their most recent clash came during the Los Angeles fires in January 2025.

At the time the couple was displaced with their children and temporarily housed friends Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith.

“We had all the kids, and we just needed to have it out,” Lizzie McGuire star recalled.

Despite the occasional blow-up, Duff emphasized that her relationship with Koma, whom she married in 2019, is built on deep trust and collaboration.

The pair worked closely on her upcoming album Luck … or Something, with Koma guiding her through the creative process.

“He definitely elevates me and my taste beyond belief,” she said, adding that his musical expertise helped her craft a cohesive record after more than a decade away from the studio.