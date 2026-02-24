Kate Hudson makes bold claim about parents Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson opened up about the strict but formative rule her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, instilled in her childhood.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Almost Famous actress explained that while she and her brother Oliver Hudson grew up privileged, their parents made it clear that nothing would be handed to them.

She recalled that their parents emphasized that the lifestyle they enjoyed wasn’t theirs to inherit.

“We were clearly privileged kids,” Hudson said. “But my parents were so adamant about how none of it belonged to us, that we didn’t earn it. In order to get a life like the one we were living, we had to earn it ourselves.”

The 46-year-old recalled watching other children in Los Angeles benefit from family connections while she deliberately avoided relying on hers.

“I will never take a job because of them. I don’t want anybody knowing they’re my parents,” she said.

She also added that she was relieved her last name didn’t immediately tie her to Hawn and Russell when she began acting.

Still, growing up around film sets gave Hudson a unique education.

Her parents enforced boundaries, requiring her to work or stay out of the way if she wanted to be on set.

“We couldn’t just hang around,” she remembered.

Despite the discipline, Hudson acknowledges the privilege of being immersed in Hollywood from a young age.

“I got to grow up in what I see as the most magical industry on the planet,” she said.