February 24, 2026

Kim Kardashian's lookalike dies suddenly at 34

Jordan James Parke – the self-styled ‘Lip King’ known for his devotion to the Kardashian aesthetic – has died aged 34.

Metropolitan Police were called to Lincoln Plaza in Canary Wharf on February 18 after reports of an unconscious man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers later arrested a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of manslaughter; both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “His death is currently being treated as unexplained… However, officers are reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death. This is an initial line of enquiry at this stage.”

Parke’s sister confirmed the news on social media, writing: “Our beautiful, funny most amazing Jordan James Parke passed away on Wednesday the 18th of February 2026. We as a family are numb, shocked and heartbroken.”

She added: “There will be some unkind messages… but please if you knew Jordan you will know that none of what will be posted is true and please keep him in your heart!”

Parke reportedly spent more than £130,000 on cosmetic procedures and appeared on This Morning and Bodyshockers to discuss his transformation, often citing Kim Kardashian as inspiration.

He had previously been arrested – and bailed without charge – in connection with the 2024 death of beauty therapist Alice Webb following a liquid BBL procedure.

A post-mortem examination is pending as investigations continue.

