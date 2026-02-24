Lady Gaga denies Liza Minnelli’s explosive Oscar remarks?

Lady Gaga has apparently denounced Liza Minnelli’s claims about playing “the kindhearted hero for all the world to see” at the 2022 Academy Awards.

With the two industry peers presenting Best Picture at the Oscars four years ago, Liza insisted that she was forced to appear in a manner she deemed unbecoming of herself, as she alleged, “My co-presenter insisted she would not go on stage with me unless I was in a wheelchair.”

“How would you feel if you were wheeled out, against your will, to perform in front of a live audience, and unable to see clearly?” she claimed. “So when I stumbled over a few words, Gaga, who was at my side, didn’t miss a beat to play the kindhearted hero for all the world to see. ‘I got you,’ she said, leaning down over me.”

Sources close to Mother Monster have now denied the Hollywood legend’s remarks, revealing that she has been left “deeply hurt” by the entire debacle, as reported by Rob Shuter.

Writing for his blog, Naughty But Nice, the gossip journalist also included testimonies from a “production insider” with knowledge about the Oscars programme.

“This had nothing to do with Gaga,” the confidant said. “Every detail of Liza’s appearance was approved in advance — by Gaga’s AND Liza’s own team.”

While another source “carefully” added that “no one is saying Liza is lying,” however, “she may not have been told the full story of how those decisions were made — and who made them.”

Furthermore, Gaga’s friends have told the blog writer that she “worships” Liza and was only “trying to support her in a live television moment, not steal it.”

“She’s heartbroken, not angry. She would never attack Liza. But this one stung,” another friend added.

Liza Minnelli’s remarks about sharing the stage with Lady Gaga were discovered among an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!. The text comes out March 10.