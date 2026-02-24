Nicki Minaj trends amid claims of massive bot support on social media

Nicki Minaj is once again facing new buzz after a new report claimed that her social media posts were boosted by thousands of fake accounts during a recent wave of political content.

The findings were shared with POLITICO and come from online safety company Cyabra.

The firm looked at activity on X between November 11 and December 28. During that time, analysts identified 18,784 accounts believed to be fake.

These profiles, however, was made up about one third of the total accounts reviewed.

According to the report, many of these fake accounts worked together to support Minaj’s conservative posts and when real users criticised her opinions, the fake profiles quickly responded with praise.

The comments often looked very similar, used the same kind words and did not add much real discussion.

One example included the message, “Nicki you are brave for living your truth, people might not always agree with what’s being played out, but as an artist and watching your growth as a person is inspiring.”

On December 26, the report said fake accounts made up 56 percent of replies under her political posts.

Cyabra noted that this level of organised activity is usually seen during elections, not around musicians.