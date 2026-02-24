Queen Camilla kind move backfires despite King Charles bold stance

Queen Camilla is unable to escape Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's dark shadow as her sympathetic move backfired.

On February 24, the royal family shared details related to the Queen's meaningful meeting with a sexual assault survivor, Madame Gisèle Pelicot.

The Palace's team, in a statement, confirmed that Camilla received the brave lady at Clarence House to honour her resilience.

According to the royal family's spokesperson, "Mme Pelicot was awarded the Legion of Honour in 2025, following the incredible courage, grace and dignity with which she waived her right to anonymity in France’s largest rape trial."

The brave lady spoke on behalf of all victims, garnering her respect and admiration from all across the world. Earlier this month, Mme Peilcot published a memoir as well.

Camilla, who has been quite vocal about survivors of sexual and domestic abuse, wrote to Mme Pelicot following the trial in 2024.

But the Queen's kind step did not sit well with people, as they called out her and the royal family for giving safe space to Andrew, who has been accused of serious sex crimes.

In the comments section of the royal family's latest post, one fan wrote, "Seems awkward timing..." Another replied, "Yes, totally agree."

"Hold Andrew accountable!" one social media user appealed.

One after another member of the firm has been facing questions regarding Andrew's wrongdoings and their reaction to them, despite King Charles' clear stance that the royals are standing with the victims and will cooperate with the police in the Andrew probe.