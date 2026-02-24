Prince Harry takes step for Archie, Lilibet as royal future on the line

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some tough decisions to make for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as the royals are urged to make changes as UK parliament takes action.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been under intense scrutiny under an active investigation into the harrowing allegations against him. He has already been arrested and called in for questioning over suspicion of ‘misconduct in the public office’. After being stripped off of royal titles and honours, calls are being made to remove Andrew from the line of succession.

This would could also bring the matter into discussion if Prince Harry and his two children are to remain in the line of succession as well.

Amid the furore in UK, the Sussexes are split over an important step for Archie and Lilibet, whom they have protected from the public eye especially over Harry’s particular restrictions.

Meghan is also concerned about the future of their children. Hence, she is now urging Harry to launch their children to the world as they would have a “worldwide impact” which they themselves would not be able to reach.

Insiders have suggested that Harry is not comfortable with the idea but he is forced to make a compromise.

“Archie and Lilibet could have such a huge reach, and they could be championing all the same causes that she and Harry believe in,” a source told Closer.

They noted the children’s impact “would just be on a younger generation” and they could have their “own causes and interests”.

Following her Valentine’s Day post, which revealed Lilibet’s clearest photo yet, showed that the “enormous response” and that the audience engagement was “through the roof”. Meghan is using the numbers to justify their next move to Harry, who continues to be sceptical.