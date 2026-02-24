Prince Harry fails to convince Meghan Makle for family reunion

Prince Harry has put his feud aside with his dad King Charles and visited him to enquire after his health amid his cancer battle, but he seemingly failed to convince his wife Meghan Markle to see her dad, who recently expereinced a life-threatening health crisis.

Meghan's estranged dad, who underwent a devastating amputation in December, made an emotional appeal to her daughter to end the feud, but she could not publicly respond to fulfill her estraged dad's wish.

Thomas Markle's now getting fitted with a prosthetic that will hopefully allow him to walk again.

Even after the 81-year-old's life-saving surgery, Meghan Markle remained estranged from the man who raised her.

During a live stream, Thomas Jr. revealed his father is "going through therapy. He's going through physical rehab."

Harry's father-in-law's near-death experience due to the blood clot cutting off circulation to his foot was his latest health crisis. He had previously suffered two heart attacks and a stroke.

However, the Duke, who himself travelled to the UK to see his father despite grievances between the royal family and the Sussexes, could not convince his wife to visit her estraged dad during his difficult time.

Even, Thomas Markle Jr. Slammed Meghan for not calling her ailing dad. One of the Emmy winner's heart attacks came just days before Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018.

She dramatically cut off all ties with her dad over staged paparazzi photographs of him getting fitted for a suit ahead of the wedding.

Despite Thomas' pleas to reconcile with his daughter over the years, she refused to speak to him in December 2025 after his latest medical emergency that could have ended his life.

Thomas Jr. hit out at his half-sister in the live stream about her callous treatment of her father in such a time of crisis.

"It's just mind-boggling how you could just continue to walk through life and not even give the man a phone call," he sneered about the failed Netflix star.