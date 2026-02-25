John Davidson breaks silence over Tourette's outburst during BAFTAs

John Davidson, the Scottish Tourette’s syndrome activist and the real-life inspiration behind the film I Swear, has spoken out after a deeply distressing moment at the 79th BAFTA Awards, where his involuntary vocal tics interrupted the live ceremony.

The incident, which included the shouting of offensive language while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award, quickly sparked widespread backlash and confusion.

In an interview with Variety, Davidson said he was devastated by what happened and stressed that his outbursts were entirely beyond his control.

Since the ceremony, his team confirmed that he has reached out to the studio behind Sinners to personally apologise to Jordan, Lindo and the film’s production designer, Hannah Beachler.

Davidson also said he had expected clearer safeguards and understanding from both the BBC and BAFTA ahead of his attendance.

He explained that many people’s understanding of Tourette’s syndrome is shaped by damaging stereotypes, particularly the belief that it is “just swearing” for attention.

Davidson said his condition includes coprolalia, a form of Tourette’s that involves the involuntary use of obscene or offensive language.

While it is the most visible symptom, he noted it affects only a minority of people with Tourette’s and is not required for a diagnosis. Even so, it is among the most difficult tics to live with and often leads to discrimination and isolation.

Davidson shared that the shame and guilt that follow such tics can be overwhelming.

“When socially unacceptable words come out, the guilt and shame on the part of the person with the condition is often unbearable and causes enormous distress,” he said.

Reflecting on the BAFTAs, he added, “I can’t begin to explain how upset and distraught I have been as the impact from Sunday sinks in.”

Addressing the use of slurs during the ceremony, Davidson was clear about the distinction between intent and illness.

“I want people to know and understand that my tics have absolutely nothing to do with what I think, feel or believe,” he said. “It’s an involuntary neurological misfire. My tics are not an intention, not a choice and not a reflection of my values.”

He added that the words that come out are often the exact opposite of what he believes and would be words he would otherwise condemn.

He also explained how echolalia, another aspect of Tourette’s, can cause him to involuntarily repeat or react to words and phrases he hears.

During the ceremony, jokes made on stage, including remarks by host Alan Cumming, triggered further tics. Davidson said this chain reaction contributed to multiple offensive words being shouted throughout the night.

Davidson expressed frustration that much of the coverage has focused on a single slur, rather than the broader reality of what happened.

He said he ticked “perhaps 10 different offensive words” during the ceremony and understands the historical and present-day weight of each one.

Still, he hopes reporting will better reflect the complexity of the condition rather than reducing it to one moment.

Ultimately, Davidson said the incident has highlighted how poorly understood Tourette’s syndrome remains.

While he fully recognises the hurt caused, he hopes his experience can help others understand that such outbursts are symptoms of a neurological condition, not a reflection of character or belief.