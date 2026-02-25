Does Loki's minimal appearance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' make sense?

Marvel fans make assumptions regarding Loki in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will reportedly have a small appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

The anti-hero character last appeared in the MCU series which concluded with Loki sacrificing himself to hold the collapsing timelines in the multiverse.

He is seen physically holding all the branches all-together while sitting on a throne.

Where some Marvel fans believe that the next film should mainly focus on Loki, who is now being called the “God of Stories”, there are rumours that he will only have one scene in the film.

Assumptions on Loki’s small presence in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Fan theories are circulating online with people connecting the dots and figuring out the character’s significance and presence in the much-awaited 2026 film.

One of the social media users shared his perspective saying that Loki’s small scene in Doomsday makes perfect sense.

Earth 616, a verified X account, shared its personal theory regarding the upcoming film.

According to the theory, considering that Loki is physically now holding the multiverse, “He's not just out of action he's literally frozen in place, unable to leave his throne.”

“He can't fight alongside the Avengers. He can't travel through time. All he can do is watch and hold everything together.”

Internet claims that his appearance in the new Avengers sequel will likely be "observational".

It is also being assumed that Loki might see Doom’s plan unfolding and will try to warn someone like Thor or Doctor Strange.

“Or maybe Doom visits him directly, realizing that Loki is the one obstacle standing between him and total control of the multiverse. Either way, Loki's not fighting on Earth he's the anchor at the center of it all.”

Directed by Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is going to feature a big ensemble cast including Robert Downy Jr, Chris Hemswroth, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, X-Men and many others.