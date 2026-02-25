Hilary Duff reflects on 'good girl' label as a teen star: 'So inappropriate'

Duff is in the midst of her long-awaited musical comeback with her new album, 'Luck...Or Something'

Hilary Duff is opening up about the horrifying realities of early stardom.

In a preview of her upcoming appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, February 25, obtained by Cosmopolitan, the singer and actress reflected on being labelled the “good girl” as a teen star while simultaneously being subjected to highly inappropriate comments.

“I think it’s just been another one of those things that comes along with my career that I didn’t really ask for, and I’ve had to learn how to just accept,” Duff, now 38, told host Alex Cooper.

“But it was really hard as a young girl, because I was coined ‘the good girl,’” she continued, noting how, at the same time, the media would “then do everything they could to try to poke holes in that label, or try to figure out anything they could that was somewhat negative or bad.”

Navigating her teens and early adulthood was difficult enough as it was without these unreasonable expectations, and Duff found it even more difficult to do “all the normal things that teenagers are doing, and trying to just, kind of, exist without accepting those things to be true about myself.”

“As a child actor, you’re conditioned to want to give people what they want. So answering something like that felt, like, really wild,” Duff admitted, referring to being questioned about her virginity as a teenager.

As she makes her musical comeback after 10 years with her new album, Luck… Or Something, Duff is doing things on her own terms. The album’s lead single, Mature, is a pretty straightforward way to tell her fans and critics alike that she’s reclaiming her narrative, and she’s doing it unapologetically.