Taylor Swift fans gush over Travis Kelce's sweet remarks about future wife

Travis Kelce's sweet Taylor Swift comment in 'New Heights' goes viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the it couple of Hollywood, are once again trending on social media because of a new New Heights episode.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end welcomed country star Chris Stapleton on his podcast with Jason Kelce on Wednesday, February 25, and Travis was reminded of an anecdote with his fiancée, also 36.

As the Grotesquerie star introduced Chris, he talked about the “country world,” and shared that he had talked to “Taylor, my Taylor about it” since she grew up in Nashville and is familiar with the country music scene, having dabbled in the genre herself.

While Travis went on to describe what the pop superstar had shared with him, Swifties hung on to the endearing way he referred to the Eras Tour performer.

“That is what Ms Taylor Swift deserves! Her mama would be so happy,” one fan wrote on X as the clip began making rounds all over social media.

“Omg so sweet,” another added, and “I waited so long to hear him say ‘My Taylor’,” chimed in a third, while one gushed, “This is romance book coming to life!”

The special podcast guest, Chris, and Taylor have known each other a long time and he was also featured on her song, I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).