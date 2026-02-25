Benny Blanco trends for all the wrong reasons after show launch

Benny Blanco just launched a new show – and somehow his feet stole the spotlight.

The Grammy-winning producer debuted Friends Keep Secrets on February 24 alongside Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco. But before fans could fully absorb the chaos (which included a very unserious debate about Lil Dicky’s bulge and future guests), viewers noticed something else.

Mid-chat – while insisting the series should not be called a podcast – Benny casually propped his bare feet on the couch. The camera did the rest. The soles? Noticeably coated in black dirt and dust.

YouTube commenters wasted zero time.

“Good podcast, wash your feet benny and wash the floors,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Those dawgs need to be hosed down.”

Over on X, one viewer declared, “The year is 2026 but Benny blanco is still stuck in the Stone Age.”

Yes, the internet went there.

The timing is particularly spicy given that Benny – who married Selena Gomez in September – was aiming to spotlight friendship, not foot hygiene. (For the curious: wikiFeet currentlyrates the situation three out of five stars.)

In a February 24 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Benny explained his leap into the space: “For all the Andrew Tates and terrible people in this world, I saw an opening because I love hanging out with my friends,” he said, “and it just so happens that my two best friends are the funniest people that I know and maybe the funniest people in the world.”

He added, “And we have such an eclectic group of friends, so sometimes the person that we’re talking to is going to be my mother and sometimes it’s going to be Selena Gomez.”

Next episode suggestions? Socks.