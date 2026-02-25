Taylor Tomlinson roasts men’s biggest fear in 'Prodigal Daughter'

“Men would rather be in mourning than in trouble”

Taylor Tomlinson is taking a playful jab at relationship dynamics in a brutally honest Netflix special, titled Prodigal Daughter.

The comedian had audiences roaring with laughter after joking that men fear an angry girlfriend more than death itself.

During her latest stand-up gig, which premiered on the OTT platform on Tuesday, February 24, the 32-year-old recalled asking a former boyfriend whether he ever worried something bad had happened to her if she didn’t respond for a few hours?

“I was dating a guy once and I said, hey babe, when you don't hear back from me for a few hours, do you ever get scared that something bad might have happened to me?” she began in a snippet on her Instagram. “And he goes, no. I get scared you're mad at me.”

“Men would rather you be dead than mad at them,” the former After Midnight host declared in a humorous way. “Men would rather be in mourning than in trouble. That's the truth.”

She continued to roast, “If a guy misses five calls from his wife, he's like, oh, I hope this is the paramedic who found her.”

The late-night host then cheekily acknowledged the audience’s reaction, adding, “I also wish that joke didn't work.”

Prodigal Daughter marks Tomlinson’s fourth Netflix comedy special.

She previously released three hour-long specials, which includes Quarter-Life Crisis (2020), Look At You (2022) and Have It All (2024).