Taylor Tomlinson roasts men's biggest fear in 'Prodigal Daughter'

Taylor Tomlinson releases her new Netflix special 'Prodigal Daughter' on February 24

February 25, 2026

“Men would rather be in mourning than in trouble”

Taylor Tomlinson is taking a playful jab at relationship dynamics in a brutally honest Netflix special, titled Prodigal Daughter.

The comedian had audiences roaring with laughter after joking that men fear an angry girlfriend more than death itself.

During her latest stand-up gig, which premiered on the OTT platform on Tuesday, February 24, the 32-year-old recalled asking a former boyfriend whether he ever worried something bad had happened to her if she didn’t respond for a few hours?

“I was dating a guy once and I said, hey babe, when you don't hear back from me for a few hours, do you ever get scared that something bad might have happened to me?” she began in a snippet on her Instagram. “And he goes, no. I get scared you're mad at me.”

“Men would rather you be dead than mad at them,” the former After Midnight host declared in a humorous way. “Men would rather be in mourning than in trouble. That's the truth.”

She continued to roast, “If a guy misses five calls from his wife, he's like, oh, I hope this is the paramedic who found her.”

The late-night host then cheekily acknowledged the audience’s reaction, adding, “I also wish that joke didn't work.”

Prodigal Daughter marks Tomlinson’s fourth Netflix comedy special.

She previously released three hour-long specials, which includes Quarter-Life Crisis (2020), Look At You (2022) and Have It All (2024).

