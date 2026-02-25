Zara Larsson comes out guns blazing against Chris Brown

Zara Larsson has called out Chris Brown in a new interview and fans are celebrating her for the candid statement.

The Swedish singer-songwriter participated in an interactive segment for Cosmopolitan, called Cheap Shots, during which she revealed that she would never include the R&B musician in her playlist.

“There’s so many artists I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are like abusers. You certainly wouldn’t find a Chris Brown song. Bye!” the Symphony vocalist said.

Following her remarks, the devoted Zara Larsson fanbase was quick to remind the public about her stance on Chris Brown from years ago.

While one profile also shared that the rapper himself had engaged with Zara’s comments about him back in 2016 — nearly a decade before her latest claims.

Zara Larsson recently experienced a career high, scoring her first ever Grammy nomination for the hit single, Midnight Sun.

She was nominated for the Best Dance Pop Recording Grammy at the 2026 ceremony, eventually losing out to Lady Gaga for Abracadabra.

The 28-year-old pop star stepped out in sun-themed styling for her Grammys appearance as well, with her Instagram caption noting, “She’s been in the sun for the Grammys”.