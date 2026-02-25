Prince William, Princess Kate land in difficult situation after King's order

Prince William and Princess Kate have to deal with more difficult days ahead after King Charles 'overruled' his eldest son's key suggestion.

It has been reported earlier that the monarch did not accept William's proposal related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, way before his dark secrets shook the Palace.

When the first revelations about Andrew's sex crimes made it to the public, William urged the royals to ban him then and there, and he "should never be allowed to return to public duties."

After Virginia Guifree's allegations came to light, with allegations on Andrew, the late Queen's son was ordered to step down from his role as an active working royal.

But, still, he was kept on receiving invitations to royal gatherings and appearances with the royal members.

Now, it appears that Charles has been paying the heaviest price for his decision, and it will not stop here.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier told Hello! that if the process of removing Andrew from the line of succession begins, it will be a quite 'difficult' period for the future King and Queen.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, he said, "The political will and public opinion are so strong that it would end up being a gesture in some ways. [Andrew] clearly is not going to come back as a working royal, and the monarchy only exists with the support of the public."

It is important to note that the former Duke will only be removed from the line of succession by an Act of Parliament, which is a pretty long process.

"It is going to be a difficult period, and a lot is on the shoulders of William and Kate. They are very popular, and I think William is now resigned to becoming King, and he wouldn't want to let the late Queen down," Phil said.