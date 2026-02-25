Cardi B concerns fans with new setback on 'Little Miss Drama Tour'

Cardi B embarked on tour soon after Stefon Diggs breakup during Super Bowl buzz

Cardi B lost her balance and fell through a trap door during her performance at the Little Miss Drama tour on Seattle, marking her third time in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old rapper was in the middle of her song, Press, when she fell backwards and got caught in the stage setup on Sunday, February 22.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker laughed the mishap off as the lights dimmed and continued her performance after her crew rushed to help her up.

The incident concerned fans online who expressed their sympathy and asked the singer if she was alright, to which she lightheartedly responded on X, “Y’all I’m just little clumsy cuz I be moving too fast and too hype. F–K IT WE BALL.. but no seriously yesterday wasn’t even my fault.”

The recent fall came after Cardi had a serious accident as she fell during her Las Vegas show while singing a song. Her chair lost balance and she fell over, but the WAP songstress continued the song and slowly moved into a comfortable position.

At the time, videos went viral of the singer addressing the crowd to say, “That was the government,” after she recovered, referring to the previous social media battle between Cardi and the government because of her comments on ICE.