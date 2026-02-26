Michelle Keegan teases Hollywood era with intense fitness routine

Michelle is gearing up to make a Hollywood debut in the film adaptation of Reese Witherspoon

Staying fit while making a career in Hollywood is no easy task.

The former Coronation Street star, 38, showed off her gruelling gym routine in a video she shared on Wednesday.

In the clip, the actress was seen working out with per personal trainer, Danny-Lee Finch, in Essex, as he asked her to perform dumbbell hammer curls in her home gym.

The former Brassic star put on a brave face as she gave her biceps an intense workout.

Alongside the video, Michelle wrote: '@viphq_essex didn't take any of my excuses today.

Michelle Keegan's official Instagram account

For the record this was my last set of 4... my arms were dead.'

As far the actress's outfit, she sported a white vest top with black leggings and pair of tan trainers.

As far Michelle's career, she is gearing up to make a Hollywood debut in the film adaptation of Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben's new novel, and it seems preparations could be underway.

She also shared her latest hair transformation, and it's giving major Hollywood vibes.

The mother-of-one took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to show fans her new Jennifer Aniston inspired 'Rachel' haircut on Friday.