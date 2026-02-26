Danniella Westbrook shares radiant selfie after majory surgery

Danniella Westbrook looked radiant and fresh in a glamorous selfie on Wednesday, showing off her new new face after undergoing reconstructive surgery.

The soap star, 52, who recently had surgery in Dubai, proudly displayed the results as she soaked up the sun.

As far Danniella's style, she wore a gold knitted beach cover-up, which she teamed with a straw hat to keep the sun from her face.

Danniella said: 'Three more nose operations to go. So we’re over half way there now. Facelift has really changed me and given me my confidence back.'

The actress has previously undergone various reconstructive operations in a bid to fix her 'collapsing' face, caused by her previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis.

Earlier this month, she had surgery at the Gargash Hospital - complete with a full face, neck and brow lift as well as a lip and nose reconstruction.

The surgery was a huge milestone for Danniella, who has struggled for years with a collapsed septum.

In an Instagram post shared last month, Danniella said: 'A massive amount of love and respect to my amazing surgeon @parvizsadigh for all his hard work.

'Everyday I grow and glow xxxx thank you and roll on Feb for the next operation.'

Danniella was due on set for her new movie role Tales From The Trap but was then recast in the film amid health issues - which came after years of complications due to her collapsed septum.