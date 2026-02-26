Jake, Maggie Gyllenhaal attend 'The Bride!' photo call, full-circle moment

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal took center stage in London as reunited for their first joint public appearance in four years.

The duo posed together at the rooftop of The Corinthia Hotel during the February 25 photo call for The Bride!.

Maggie’s latest directorial project stars Nightcrawler actor alongside Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard.

The reunion was more than just a red-carpet moment; it was a full-circle milestone.

Jake had previously gushed in a 2022 interview that he’d “love to act in one of [Maggie’s] films,” while Maggie told the Los Angeles Times she dreamed of directing her brother.

Now, with The Bride!, that wish has come true.

Jake Gyllenhaal Steals Spotlight as Maggie’s Plus One

Jake leaned into his heartthrob reputation with a mint green cable-knit sweater layered under a black leather jacket trimmed with a fluffy collar.

He paired the look with gray tailored slacks and polished black dress shoes, rounding out the ensemble with his signature scruff.

His rare appearance instantly reminded fans why he’s long held “internet boyfriend” status.

Meanwhile, Maggie embraced timeless elegance in a floor-length black dress with sheer sleeves, accessorized with a fringed scarf, black sunglasses, and a bold red lip.

Her side-parted pin curls added vintage flair, perfectly complementing her role as both director and star presence at the event.

A Rare Sibling Red-Carpet Reunion

The Gyllenhaals were last photographed together in December 2023 in New York, and before that at the 2022 Oscars, where Jake supported Maggie’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

The movie is set to release in theatres in US March 6.