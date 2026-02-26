Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pricing, specs, camera and more

Samsung recently rolled out the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, and not to mention the highest-end Ultra variant, which is nothing but a direct competitor to Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max.

That being the case, high-end smartphone enthusiasts are eager to see how they both compete. Before we delve into a comparison, one must bear in mind that both are top contenders in the premium market.

Price and availability

With a starting price of £1279 for the 256GB variant, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in five colours, including Black, White, Cobalt, Violet, and Sky Blue. It is currently available for pre-order and will officially launch on March 11th.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced a bit lower at £1199 for the same storage capacity. It is available in Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange.

Qualcomm vs Apple chips

The biggest difference between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max is their processors. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max features Apple’s A19 Pro chip.

Both of the chips deliver notably impressive performance, but since there's an absence of comprehensive reviews, early benchmarks are the only yardstick to determine which is better, suggesting that both devices can handle demanding tasks and gaming exceptionally well.

OneUI vs iOS

Another big difference is that of the operating systems, which differ greatly. The S26 Ultra runs on Samsung’s OneUI, which includes advanced AI capabilities, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is backed by iOS with Apple Intelligence.

It is believed that users may find OneUI richer in terms of AI features.

Camera capabilities

Coming to the camera section, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is armed with a camera comprising a 200MP main lens, complemented by three additional lenses. This setup also includes a 50MP telephoto.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features three 48MP Fusion lenses, and they're excellent in low-light conditions and offer advanced video features.

The safest conclusion is that both phones pioneer high-quality photography, which makes them ideal choices for photography freaks.

As the Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max battle appears to be a head-to-head one, the decision comes down to personal preference regarding Android or iOS for the time being, while we wait for reviews based on hands-on experience on the two top-notch smartphones.

Only with the churn-out of reviews can serious buyers gain further insights into which flagship would best serve their needs.