Gemini AI rolling out as first genuine assistant for Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26

Google’s Gemini AI is grabbing headlines by becoming the first genuine AI assistant capable of performing tasks on behalf of users, setting a new standard that leaves competitors like Siri behind.

The only unfortunate side of the development is that this integration is currently limited to specific devices and regions.

Currently rolled out in beta, Gemini AI will be available to Google Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S26 owners, allowing them to assign tasks through selected third-party apps.

This functionality will initially be accessible only in the US and Korea, where users can have Gemini order a taxi via Uber or reorder their last meal on DoorDash, with the AI managing the required interactions in the background.

The Google-owned AI assistant will provide live notifications to inform users about its progress, allowing them to intervene any time to take control or stop the process. This feature enhances user engagement and ensures a smooth experience.

Security is said to be a top priority in Gemini, which operates within a virtual window with limited access to the relevant app, isolating it from other services. This approach helps reduce potential security risks while still letting users enjoy AI assistance.

The inclusion of Gemini AI into latest Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 phones comes as a big advancement in the realm of digital assistants.

What sets Gemini apart from previous voice-activated tools that often fell short of being true assistants is that it is capable of handling nuanced and repetitive tasks just like a real assistant.