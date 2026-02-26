Two-time NBA champ Chris Bosh opens up about mystery health scare

Two-time NBA great Chris Bosh has revealed a scary health update that left fans surprised.

NBA champ Chris Bosh shared a post on his Instagram handle, saying he is recovering from a scary medical emergency that began with a numbing sensation down his left leg.

Bosh said he woke up to the sight of his wife already calling first responders and blood all over himself. He attempted to move, but his body was completely unresponsive.

For the unversed, Bosh has a history with blood clots, which had forced him to take retirement from his NBA career.

“After coming back from the darkness, there was no euphoric clarity,” the NBA Hall of Famer heard as saying in the posted video.

“No life montage flashing before my eyes. No voice in my ear telling me it’ll be OK and what to do next. Just the gratitude for still being alive and a newfound, sobering awareness of how everything actually is.”

Although Bosh didn’t go on to detail what the diagnosis was, Bosh said this health scare changed his outlook on life entirely.

“What did change was immediate outlook on life that was simpler and more honest.”

Now after this scary health incident, Bosh said he is lucky “to be alive," and he’s looking to take advantage of that.

“The ordinary parts of life don’t feel meaningful until they’re taken away,” he said. "And by then it’s too late.”

Bosh joined the NBA in 2003 as a 19-year-old boy with the Toronto Raptors, who selected him with the third pick overall out of Georgia Tech.