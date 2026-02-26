FDA recalls frozen blueberries in 4 states at most severe risk level

The Federal Drug Regulatory Authority has issued a recall for frozen blueberries in 4 states with the weight amounting to 55,000 of pounds over potential bacterial infection called Listeria.

The frozen blueberries have the possibility of carrying the life-threatening risk of a bacterial infection called Listeria.

According to the FDA, it has issued a warning over 55,689 pounds of individually quick-frozen blueberries by the Oregon Potato Company, which focuses on frozen and dehydrated potatoes, vegetables, and fruits.

The FDA report was classified as a Class I recall on February 14, which is FDA’s highest risk classification, meaning there’s a significant risk that use of the product could cause serious adverse health outcomes or death.

The product was shipped across multiple U.S. states, including Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well throughout Canada.

However, the product was not available for direct purchase in retail stores but instead distributed through commercial channels, the FDA added.

The recalled products include 30-pound cases with expiration dates from July 23, 2007, to July 24, 2027. They are packaged in polyethylene bags within corrugated cartons.

What is Listeria monocytogenes?

As detailed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterial infection that can cause serious and often fatal infections, especially in young adults, older ones and individuals with reduced immunity.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk, as infection can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth.