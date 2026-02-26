 
Geo News

What happened to Mike Fincke? NASA's astronaut behind unprecedented ISS evacuation

Due to Mike Fincke’s medical emergency, NASA’s SpaceX Crew 11 came back early

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 26, 2026

What happened to Mike Fincke? NASA’s astronaut behind unprecedented ISS evacuation
What happened to Mike Fincke? NASA’s astronaut behind unprecedented ISS evacuation

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has finally unveiled the name of the astronaut who triggered the medical evacuation of the International Space Station (ISS) last month.

Veteran NASA astronaut Mike Fincke has been identified as the crew member who underwent a medical emergency aboard the ISS on January 7.

Due to his condition, officials conducted the first-ever evacuation due to a health issue in the station’s 25-year history.

The 58-year-old was on his third mission and was part of the four-member Crew 11 team alongside NASA’s Zena Cardman, Japan’s Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

In an official statement, NASA reported that Fincke “experienced a medical event that required immediate attention” from his crewmates.

The exact medication condition is still not disclosed. However, Fincke credited his fellow crew member’s “quick response” and NASA flight surgeons for stabilising his condition. This represents that he had a serious medical emergency.

Following the incident, the spacewalk scheduled for January 8 was also cancelled. Within days, NASA made arrangements to call all four Crew-11 members home early, citing a “carefully coordinated plan.”

Originally, Crew-11 was scheduled to stay until late February. Talking about the initial medical assistance, Fincke revealed that the space station’s onboard ultrasound “came in super handy” during the initial response. 

FDA recalls frozen blueberries in 4 states at most severe risk level
FDA recalls frozen blueberries in 4 states at most severe risk level
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pricing, specs, camera and more
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pricing, specs, camera and more
Two-time NBA champ Chris Bosh opens up about mystery health scare video
Two-time NBA champ Chris Bosh opens up about mystery health scare
'Bridgerton' Season 4, Part 2: Here's when it hits Netflix video
'Bridgerton' Season 4, Part 2: Here's when it hits Netflix
Here's how to watch March 3 'Blood Moon' from anywhere in world
Here's how to watch March 3 'Blood Moon' from anywhere in world
'Smiling Friends' shocks fans with sudden announcement after Season 3
'Smiling Friends' shocks fans with sudden announcement after Season 3
Olympian Jeff Galloway, who changed how America runs, dies aged 80
Olympian Jeff Galloway, who changed how America runs, dies aged 80
France names Christophe Leribault to lead crisis-hit Louvre after jewel heist
France names Christophe Leribault to lead crisis-hit Louvre after jewel heist