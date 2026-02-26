 
THIS feature on Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro offers enriched audio quality and connectivity

Samsung has stepped into new era of connectivity by integrating Bluetooth 6.1 on Galaxy Buds 4

Geo News Digital Desk
February 26, 2026

Just as it did with the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung appears to have stepped into a new era of connectivity with the integration of Bluetooth 6.1 on the Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro.

It shows that Samsung is enhancing its Galaxy Buds line with the introduction of the Buds 4 lineup. It takes the buds many notches up compared to the previous Galaxy Buds 3 series, which used Bluetooth 5.4.

Bluetooth 6.1 debuted in May 2025, and it offers improved power efficiency, reduced latency, and enhanced device tracking accuracy.

These advancements are especially beneficial in public settings like airports and offices, where stable connections are non-negotiable. This will reduce lip-sync issues that users experience with previous Bluetooth versions when watching videos and lower latency during gaming sessions.

Although the new earbuds support the SSC UHQ codec for 24-bit/96kHz audio, Samsung has not introduced a new audio codec with this release. However, the benefits of Bluetooth 6.1 are believed to make the overall listening experience richer than those of earlier iterations.

The Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro build on the foundation of previous models, including the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Buds 3, which featured earlier Bluetooth versions.

Other notable perks of Bluetooth 6.1 include reliable connection, longer battery life, and stronger privacy protections.

Whatever, the Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro blend superior connectivity with Samsung’s commitment to quality sound, signifying a praiseworthy step forward in audio technology. 

