Jim Carrey surprises audience at César Awards with hidden skill

Jim Carrey leaves fans in awe during rare appearance

Jim Carrey has recently received the Honorary César Award, France’s highest cinematic honour, on February 27, 2026.

The ceremony was held at the historic L’Olympia theatre in Paris, France.

The event took place on the evening of Thursday, February 26, 2026, During the 51st edition of the César Awards in Paris, the 64-year-old actor was celebrated as "one of the most original voices in modern cinema".

In a rare public appearance, Carrey delivered his entire acceptance speech in French, joking that his proficiency was "almost mediocre".

He revealed that his family lineage dates back to France 300 years ago, specifically to an ancestor named Marc-François Carré from Saint-Malo.

He was introduced by director Michel Gondry, who collaborated with him on the acclaimed film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004).

Carrey attended the glitzy ceremony at the L’Olympia with his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson, and girlfriend Mina.