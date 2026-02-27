Peggy Rose offers hope to IVF couples with pregnancy reveal

Peggy Rose shared the happy news after being told she only had a 1 per cent chance of conceiving

MAFs star Peggy Rose revealed that she and her partner are expecting a child, bringing joy to their growing family.

The TV personality, 33, shared the happy news after being told she only had a 1 per cent chance of conceiving during an emotional IVF journey.

Peggy took to Instagram on Thursday, posting a loved-up pregnancy announcement via a video. She said she had finally received a positive test and a scan showing a 'tiny little heartbeat.

In the sweet video with her man, the couple wore caps reading 'Mum' and 'Dad' as they shared a kiss.

She wrote: 'I’m so sorry I’ve been a little quiet it’s been the most overwhelming, emotional, beautiful few days since testing.'

Peggy continued: 'I really wanted to tell my nearest and dearest face-to-face before sharing it on socials as I’m sure you can imagine.

'But… you were all right. It only took one little egg! If you’re on this journey right now, I hope this gives you hope and inspiration not to give up and to stay ‘positive.

'It’s still very early days. A lot of my friends and family said I shouldn’t post until 12 weeks, and I am a little superstitious too and if I was doing this naturally or IVF but not broadcasting on socials I wouldn’t be announcing it so soon either.

'But I promised from the very beginning that I would be open and transparent about this journey - and that’s exactly what I’ll continue to do.

'We’re just taking every single day as it comes now, praying our scan shows a tiny little heartbeat.

'THANK YOU for all your messages, your positivity and your inspirational stories. You have honestly been the biggest support to me.

'If sharing this helps even one person feel less alone, then it’s worth it. Sharing is caring.

Peggy - who is now in a relationship with a mystery partner revealed last week that she had on1% chance of conceiving a child after a heartbreaking IVF setback.